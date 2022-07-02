Raptors in on Durant?

The Toronto Raptors may be players in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes, according to ESPN's Tim Bontemps.

"I believe Toronto thinks it's in the game on Kevin Durant," Bontemps dais on The Hoop Collective.

Tim Bontemps co-signs Woj's report about the Raptors possibly looking into Kevin Durant



"I believe Toronto thinks its in the game on Kevin Durant also" pic.twitter.com/xO5TENAXnq — Rob Lopez (@r0bato) July 2, 2022

Bontemps says that although Raptors' President Masai Ujiri was willing to go all-in on a Kawhi Leonard trade, the price for Durant will be much higher than the price for Leonard. The Raptors acquired Leonard for DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl, and a first-round pick.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst added that the Nets are seeking multiple under-25 all-stars in any Durant trade.

Adrian Wojnarowski said on Friday's edition of NBA Today that the Raptors are 'lurking' in the Durant trade discussions, as the club has the type of young pieces and draft picks to put together an attractive package for Durant.

Former Warrior on the move

NBA champion Damion Lee is moving to the desert to join the Phoenix Suns on a one-year deal, as per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Details of the contract are not yet released.

Free agent guard Damion Lee has agreed to a one-year deal with the Phoenix Suns, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 2, 2022

The six-foot-five shooting guard played in 63 games, including five starts for the Golden State Warriors last season. He averaged 7.4 points, 1.0 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game in 19.9 minutes played per game.

Lee signed a contract with the Boston Celtics out of college, but never played for the team. He first appeared in the NBA for the Atlanta Hawks in 2018, and was signed by the Warriors in 2019.

In 216 career NBA games, Lee has averaged 8.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, mainly as a bench player.

Timberwolves add another piece

Shooting guard Bryn Forbes has agreed to a deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, as per Jon Krawczynski.

The Timberwolves have agreed to terms with Bryn Forbes, sources told @TheAthletic. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) July 2, 2022

The 28-year-old played in 75 games last season, where he averaged 8.8 points, 1.0 assists and 1.2 rebounds per game, split between the San Antonio Spurs and the Denver Nuggets.

He was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Spurs in 2016, and has also played for the Milwaukee Bucks in his six-year career.

Forbes has seen time as a starter and a bench player in the NBA. In 406 career NBA games played, he has averaged 9.1 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He has a career 41.4 three-point shooting percentage.

Gill stays in DC

The Washington Wizards have re-signed forward Anthony Gill, the team announced on Saturday.

Gill has played 70 games over two seasons with the Wizards, averaging 3.7 points and 1.9 rebounds per game.

“AG provides us with additional frontcourt depth and is the epitome of the type of player we look for in building our team,” said Wizards President and General Manager Tommy Sheppard. “He is a true professional, a leader in the court in the community and is always ready to contribute on the court in a variety of ways when his number is called.”