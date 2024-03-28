Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball will miss the remainder of the season as he continues to rehab from an ankle injury that has sidelined him since Jan. 26, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Sources: Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball – out since Jan. 26 with ankle injury – will miss the remainder of the season as he continues rehab. Ball averaged a career high 23.9 points in 22 games this season. pic.twitter.com/eZhQkJzSV5 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 28, 2024

Ball, 22, played in 22 games before suffering the injury and averaged 23.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 8.0 assists.

The former third overall pick in 2020 has played four seasons with the Hornets, making his first All-Star game in 2021-22 season for his 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 7.6 assists per game.