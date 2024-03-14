TSN Delivers Every Game of Women’s and Men’s NCAA® MARCH MADNESS®

TORONTO (March 14, 2024) – Canada’s Sports Leader has every court covered this month, as TSN and TSN+ deliver complete live coverage of both the women’s and men’s tournaments at NCAA® MARCH MADNESS®. Coverage tips off with the First Four, determining the last four teams to clinch a spot in each tournament. The men’s First Four begins Tuesday, March 19 at 6:30 p.m. ET, and the women’s begins Wednesday, March 20 at 7 p.m. ET, live on TSN+.

TSN follows every bracket buster as the action leads up to the national championship games, airing Sunday, April 7 (women’s) and Monday, April 8 (men’s) on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app, live from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland and State Farm Stadium in Phoenix, respectively. TSN’s NCAA® MARCH MADNESS® broadcast schedule is available at TSN.ca/NCAA.

Live from the TSN Studio, the network’s all-star NCAA® MARCH MADNESS® panels provide extensive pre-game, halftime, and post-game coverage of both tournaments. TSN’s Kate Beirness hosts women’s tournament coverage alongside two-time NCAA® women’s basketball champion and Los Angeles Sparks guard Kia Nurse and former NCAA® women’s basketball player Tamika Nurse. Daniel Zakrzewski and Kayla Grey host men’s tournament coverage alongside analysts Jack Armstrong, Leo Rautins, Kia Nurse, former NBA player and Coach of the Year Sam Mitchell, and former NCAA® men’s and Canadian National Team player Jevohn Shepherd. TSN reporter Claire Hanna is on-site to cover the women’s tournament.

SPORTSCENTRE is Canada’s home for game insights, daily bracket updates, and highlights throughout NCAA® MARCH MADNESS®. SPORTSCENTRE presents features on Canadian players, including Gonzaga’s Yvonne Ejim and Ryan Nembhard.

TSN’s THE SHIFT WITH KAYLA GREY follows the progress of all the biggest stars and key Canadian players competing in both tournaments, including Ejim, Nembhard, UConn’s Aaliyah Edwards, Purdue’s Zach Edey, as well as Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and defending women’s champions LSU, rising star JuJu Watkins and USC, and many more.

Fans can stay connected at TSN.ca/NCAA, TSN’s dedicated hub for all tournament content, including:

Up-to-the-minute breaking news, scores, and in-game highlights

Armstrong and Nurse highlighting key Canadian storylines

Access for TSN subscribers to the network’s NCAA® MARCH MADNESS® Multiplex video player, allowing fans to watch multiple tournament games at once

TSN’s official social media accounts share must-see content from NCAA® MARCH MADNESS® on Instagram, Facebook, X, and TikTok, and TSN’s BarDown rounds up all the best social reactions and viral moments of the tournaments.