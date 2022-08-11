Three-time Super Bowl champion James White announced his retirement on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old running back spent the entirety of his seven-year career with the New England Patriots.

New England will be in my heart forever. Thank you for unwavering support over the years. I am forever grateful.



This chapter has been one that I will cherish. I look forward to what is next. pic.twitter.com/8qd0FbA0tW — James White (@SweetFeet_White) August 11, 2022

"To my teammates, thank you for pushing me to be a better person and player," White wrote. "I truly value and appreciate the lifelong relationships I’ve built along the way. It’s these relationships that have helped shape me to be the man that I am."

A native of Fort Lauderdale, FL, White was originally a fourth-round selection in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Wisconsin.

He appeared in 95 games with the team, rushing for 1,278 yards on 319 carries with 11 touchdowns. He added another 3,278 yards receiving on 381 receptions and 25 TDs.

White saved his biggest games for the Super Bowl, where he holds a host of records including most receptions in a game (14), most receiving yards by a running back (110) and most points scored in a game (20).