New grind enhances Vokey wedge line With endorsement from Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Cameron Smith, Will Zalatoris and Cameron Young, it’s hard to think that the new Vokey SM9 Wedge with the T Grind will be anything but successful.

The new grind used by top professionals has been added to the SM9 lineup, making it the ninth different grind in the portfolio.

The low-bounce grind was engineered by Bob Vokey, Titleist’s master wedge craftsman and a member of the Canadian Golf Hall of Fame. The club has a narrow crescent surface and wider back flange, which allows for shot-making under any condition.

If you have a shallow, precise deliver with the wedge or you play regularly on firm conditions, you will benefit from the T Grind.

“Wedge play is an art, and the T Grind brings out the best in the artist,” Vokey said in a press release. “The leading edge stays low to the playing surface as the wedge is rotated, which allows the golfer to hit a variety of shots from tight lies. This is the wedge that really made Vokey Grinds an important part of our process – and is still a great option to this day.”

There were nine events won last year by golfers carrying the T Grind SM9 wedge, including Smith at the Open Championship. With a hard and fast Old Course, the wedges were so popular that week that the tour staff ran out of heads in the mobile truck.

There are lots of different options, lofts and finishes, as well customizations options.