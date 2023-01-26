The New York Jets are hiring Nathaniel Hackett as the team's new offensive coordinator, the club announced Thursday.

Hackett, 43, was fired as head coach of the Denver Broncos in December after a 4-11 start to his first season.

A native of Fullerton, CA, Hackett has extensive experience as an offensive coordinator, serving in the role with the Buffalo Bills (2013-2014), Jacksonville Jaguars (2016-2018) and Green Bay Packers (2019-2021).

Hackett's father, Paul Hackett, spent four season as Jets offensive coordinator from 2001 to 2004 under Herm Edwards.

The team also announced the hiring of Keith Carter as offensive line and run game coordinator.

Mike LaFleur was fired as Jets OC after two seasons earlier this month.