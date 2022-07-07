The New York Knicks have agreed to a three-year contract with centre Jericho Sims, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The New York Knicks and two-way center Jericho Sims have agreed on a new three-year NBA contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Sims averaged 13.5 minutes and 4.1 rebounds in 41 games as a rookie last season, and now earns a standard deal. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 7, 2022

The 23-year-old Minneapolis native was chosen by the Knicks in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft, and appeared in 41 games last season, where he averaged 2.2 points and 4.1 rebounds in 13.5 minutes per game.

Sims played the entirety of the 2021-22 season under a two-way contract. In four seasons at Texas in the NCAA, he averaged 6.6 points and 5.4 rebounds in 20.5 minutes per game.

The details of his contract have no yet been released.