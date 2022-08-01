Report: NBA to investigate Knicks for alleged tampering in FA signing of Brunson

The National Basketball Association has begun an investigation on the New York Knicks for alleged tampering regarding free agent pickup Jalen Brunson, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Haynes adds that the league will look into if the Knicks made contact with Brunson prior to the official start of free agency.

The Knicks signed the former Dallas Mavericks guard to a four-year, $104 million deal after he reached the Western Conference Finals. Brunson spent four seasons with the Mavericks (2018-21), the team that selected him in the 2018 NBA Draft alongside Luca Dončić.

Brunson's ties to the East Coast run deep as he hails from West Brunswick, N.J., along with his father, Rick Brunson, being an assistant for the Knicks.