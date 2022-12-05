The New York Yankees have signed senior vice president and general manager Brian Cashman to a four-year contract extension through the 2026 season, the team announced on Monday.

Cashman has held his post as GM since 1998. The Yankees have won four World Series championships and six American League pennants during his tenure. The club's last World Series title came in 2009.

