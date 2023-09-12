Canadians in the NFL: Dolphins' Holland leads team in tackles in win over Chargers
Follow weekly performances and the latest news on Canadians in the National Football League all season long right here on TSN.ca.
Jevon Holland - Miami Dolphins
Jevon Holland Miami Dolphins Austin Ekeler Los Angeles Chargers
2023 stats
|TACK
|INT
|SACK
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|10
|0
|0
|Coquitlam
|Oregon
|2020
Week 1 vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Miami Dolphins safety and Coquitlam, B.C., native, Jevon Holland kicked off Week 1 with one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL. The 23-year-old led the team with 10 solo tackles and 14 total tackles, including one for a loss, in the Dolphins' dramatic 36-34 win over Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
John Metchie - Houston Texans
John Metchie III Houston Texans
2023 stats
|REC
|YARDS
|TD
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|0
|0
|0
|Taiwan
|Alabama
|2022
Week 1 vs. Baltimore Ravens
John Metchie will have to wait another week to make his NFL debut after being held out of the Houston Texans' loss to the Baltimore Ravens with a hamstring injury. The 23-year-old Taiwan-born, Brampton-raised Alabama product missed his rookie season after being diagnosed with Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia.
Chuba Hubbard - Carolina Panthers
Chuba Hubbard Carolina Panthers
2023 stats
|CAR
|YDS
|TD
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|9
|60
|0
|Edmonton
|Oklahoma State
|2021
Week 1 vs. Atlanta Falcons
With multi-talented running back Christian McCaffrey out of the mix in Carolina, Chuba Hubbard, 24, saw an uptick in volume Week 1 for the Panthers. The Edmonton, Alta., native rushed for 60 yards on nine carries and caught a pair of passes from rookie Bryce Young for nine yards in the Panthers' 24-10 loss.
Chase Claypool - Chicago Bears
Chase Claypool Chicago Bears
2023 stats
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|0
|0
|0
|Abbotsford
|Notre Dame
|2020
Week 1 vs. Green Bay Packers
Abbotsford's Chase Claypool was held catch-less in the Chicago Bears' season-opener against the Green Bay Packers. The 25-year-old former Notre Dame wide out was targeted twice.
Joshua Palmer - Los Angeles Chargers
Joshua Palmer Los Angeles Chargers
2023 stats
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|1
|4
|0
|Brampton
|Tennessee
|2021
Week 1 vs. Miami Dolphins
Twenty-four-year-old Brampton, Ont., native Joshua Palmer recorded one reception for four yards in the Chargers' Week 1 36-34 loss to fellow Canadian Holland and the Dolphins.
Sydney Brown - Philadelphia Eagles
Sydney Brown Philadelphia Eagles
2023 stats
|TACK
|INT
|SACK
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|1
|0
|0
|London
|Illinois
|2023
Week 1 vs. New England Patriots
Rookie Sydney Brown made his NFL debut against the New England Patriots and recorded one solo tackle in a 25-20 win. The 23-year-old Illinois product from London, Ont., logged 19 snaps on special teams.
Chase Brown - Cincinnati Bengals
Bengals
2023 stats
|CAR
|YDS
|TD
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|0
|0
|0
|London
|Illinois
|2023
Week 1 vs. Cleveland Browns
London's Chase Brown, 23, did not see action for the Cincinnati Bengals in their Week 1 24-3 loss to the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Hoecht - Los Angeles Rams
Michael Hoecht Los Angeles Rams
2023 stats
|TACK
|INT
|SACK
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|1
|0
|0.5
|Oakville
|Brown
|Undrafted
Week 1 vs. Seattle Seahawks
Los Angeles Rams' Michael Hoecht, a native of Oakville, Ont., tallied a solo tackle and a pair of assisted tackles in the Rams' 30-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1. The 25-year-old Brown University product also recorded his half-sack of the season.
Benjamin St-Juste - Washington Commanders
Benjamin St-Juste Kendall Fuller Washington Commanders Rondale Moore Arizona Cardinals
2023 stats
|TACK
|INT
|SACK
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|3
|0
|0
|Montreal
|Minnesota
|2021
Week 1 vs. Arizona Cardinals
Matthew Bergeron - Atlanta Falcons
Matthew Bergeron Atlanta Falcons
2023 stats
|GAMES
|BORN
|COLLEGE
|DRAFT
|1
|Victoriaville
|Syracuse
|2023
Week 1 vs. Carolina Panthers
The first Canadian off the board in the 2023 NFL Draft. Syracuse product Matthew Bergeron from Victoriaville, Que., made his NFL debut against the Carolina Panthers. The 23-year-old helped fellow rookie Bijan Robinson record his first rushing touchdown in the Falcons' 24-10 win in Week 1.