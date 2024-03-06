Report: Bills release All-Pro safety Poyer, restructure Douglas' deal to address cap issues
The Jordan Poyer era is over in Western New York.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the Buffalo Bills have released the All-Pro safety.
Schefter also reported that the Bills have restructured the deal of corner back Rasul Douglas, which will save approximately $2.5 million in cap space.
Additionally, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that the Bills have also released DB Siran Neal, who was due nearly $3 million this year.
Douglas, 29, was acquired by the Bills from the Green Bay Packers in a trade on October 31 after opening-day starter Tre'Davious White was ruled out for the year with an Achilles injury. Neal, 29, registered 14 tackles this season in a primarily special teams role.
Poyer, 33, had one year remaining on a two-year, $12.5 million deal that will leave a $2 million dead-cap hit.
A native of Dallas, OR, Poyer appeared in 16 games for the Bills last season, recording 100 tackles and a forced fumble.
The Oregon State product spent the past seven seasons with the Bills and was an All-Pro in 2021.
For his career in 155 games over 11 seasons with the Bills, Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles, Poyer recorded 806 tackles and 24 interceptions, including one pick-six.