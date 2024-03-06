The Jordan Poyer era is over in Western New York.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the Buffalo Bills have released the All-Pro safety.

Bills are releasing All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer, per source.



Free-agent safety market grows. pic.twitter.com/nOcqJk1KA8 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 6, 2024

Schefter also reported that the Bills have restructured the deal of corner back Rasul Douglas, which will save approximately $2.5 million in cap space.

Additionally, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that the Bills have also released DB Siran Neal, who was due nearly $3 million this year.

Douglas, 29, was acquired by the Bills from the Green Bay Packers in a trade on October 31 after opening-day starter Tre'Davious White was ruled out for the year with an Achilles injury. Neal, 29, registered 14 tackles this season in a primarily special teams role.

Poyer, 33, had one year remaining on a two-year, $12.5 million deal that will leave a $2 million dead-cap hit.

A native of Dallas, OR, Poyer appeared in 16 games for the Bills last season, recording 100 tackles and a forced fumble.

The Oregon State product spent the past seven seasons with the Bills and was an All-Pro in 2021.

For his career in 155 games over 11 seasons with the Bills, Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles, Poyer recorded 806 tackles and 24 interceptions, including one pick-six.