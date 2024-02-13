Mathieu Betts, the Canadian Football League's reigning Most Outstanding Defensive Player, will be signing a contract with the Detroit Lions of the NFL, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

Betts, 28, became the new single-season sack leader by a Canadian with 18 in 18 regular-season games for the BC Lions, surpassing previous record-holders Jamaal Westerman (2015), and former Lion Brent Johnson, who set the record in 2005 with 17 after setting the new Canadian record with 16 just a year prior.

Lalji reported on Feb. 6 that Betts was weighing offers from the Lions, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and the defending Grey Cup champion Montreal Alouettes.

The two biggest remaining names in #CFLFA are 🇨🇦 DE Matthieu Betts & rec Tim White.

Betts still weighing offers from #BCLions #TiCats & #AlsMtl.

White is still looking for a deal in the 300k range. #TiCats & #Riders are in the mix. @CFLonTSN pic.twitter.com/7vQNIqrjj7 — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) February 7, 2024

Betts started the season on a six-game sack streak and finished the 2023 campaign with six more sacks than AC Leonard (12), Jake Ceresna (12), and Carter Bryce (12) for the league crown.

A product of Laval University, Betts also racked up a career-high 42 defensive tackles and four forced fumbles, earning a CFL All-Star nod.