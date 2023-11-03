The NFL season rolls into Week 9 and RedZone will once again bring you all of the critical plays and scoring action from Sunday’s afternoon slate.

There are seven games in the 1pm window and three games in the 4pm window as the 2023 season rolls on.

Here are two players to watch on RedZone in Week 9.

New Orleans Saints Alvin Kamara

After missing the first three games of the season, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has returned to the lineup and picked up where he left off as one of the most versatile backs in the game.

Kamara was suspended for the opening three contests of the season for violating the league's personal conduct policy stemming from an incident that took place at the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas in 2022.

Kamara was arrested and eventually pled no contest to a misdemeanor charge of breach of peace.

Since being reinserted into the lineup, the 28-year-old has produced over 100 yards from scrimmage three times and come close twice, racking up 84 in his season debut against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and 97 in a victory over the New England Patriots.

In the Saints’ Week 8 win at the Indianapolis Colts, Kamara rushed the ball 17 times for 59 yards and a touchdown and added four catches for 51 yards and another touchdown.

Looking head to the Week 9 matchup against the Bears, Kamara is focused on his plan and not what the defence is going to do to stop him.

“I don’t really look at other teams, not in a disrespectful way, but I think that the things that we have in our offence in place when we do them well and we get some of our premier calls up, run and pass, I think that it’s hard to stop as a defence,” Kamara told the media on Thursday after practice. “I’m not worried so much about the defence, it’s more about us.”

The five-time Pro Bowler eclipsed the 100-yard mark in yards from scrimmage seven times last season, including a Week 5 performance against the Seattle Seahawks were he posted 103 yards on the ground and 91 receiving yards.

While his touchdown numbers have dropped over the past two seasons, Kamara led the league in 2020 with 21 rushing and receiving majors.

Dallas Cowboys CeeDee Lamb

When Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb gets on a roll, he tends to torch defences and post huge games and that was the case in Week 8 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Lamb had his biggest game of the season last week, making 12 catches for 158 yards and two touchdowns as the Cowboys cruised to a 43-20 victory.

The 24-year-old came into the contest hot as he pulled down seven catches for 117 yards in a Week 6 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

He also went off for 143 yards on 11 catches in a 30-10 victory over the New York Jets in Week 2.

When he gets going, it’s Must Watch TV.

Last season he reached or eclipsed the 100-yard mark five times, highlighted by an 11 catch, 150-yard performance against the Green Bay Packers.

The Philadelphia Eagles were not spared last season either as they surrendered 10 catches for 120 yards and two touchdowns in Week 16 after holding Lamb to 68 yards in Week 6.

The Opelousas, Louisiana native caught over 100 passes for the first time in his career last season while posting a career high with 1,359 yards and nine touchdowns.

He has been elected to the Pro Bowl twice in his first three seasons in the league.

