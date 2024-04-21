Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Defenceman Samuel Girard, who missed the final two games of the regular season with a concussion, was on the ice for an optional skate on Sunday morning ahead of the Avs' Game 1 opener against the Winnipeg Jets.

The 25-year-old has three goals and 15 assists over 59 games this season, his seventh in Colorado.

Goalie Alexandar Georgiev is expected to get the start in net.

Forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau, who missed the Islanders' Game 1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday with a lower-body injury, is expected to be in the lineup for Game 2, according to head coach Patrick Roy.

The 31-year-old netted 11 goals and 22 assists over a full 82 game season in 2023-24.