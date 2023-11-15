SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe and Kevin Stenlund scored 1:03 apart in the third period and the Florida Panthers rallied past the San Jose Sharks 5-3 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win.

Sam Reinhart, Ryan Lomberg and Aleksander Barkov also scored for Florida, which beat San Jose for the 10th consecutive time.

Reinhart added an assist for his fifth straight multi-point game. Matthew Tkachuk had two assists to extend his point streak to seven games.

Tomas Hertl and Luke Kunin scored 1:10 apart earlier in the third to give San Jose a 3-2 lead. Hertl’s goal was the 206th of his career, tying him with Owen Nolan for fifth-most in Sharks history. Mike Hoffman scored his first goal as a member of the Sharks.

Verhaeghe tied the game at 3 with his 100th NHL goal. Stenlund put Florida ahead with his fourth of the year.

Sam Bennett appeared to extend the lead to 5-3 less than a minute later, but the Sharks successfully challenged for offside and the goal was taken off the board.

Fabian Zetterlund nearly tied it for San Jose but his wrist shot hit the goal post and stayed out.

Barkov added an empty netter with 2:13 remaining.

Anthony Stolarz made 19 saves to earn his second win of the year.

Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 27 shots for San Jose.

Sharks defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic played in his 1,252nd career game, moving into sole possession of 100th place in NHL history.

San Jose was without LW Anthony Duclair, who missed his third straight game due to illness.

UP NEXT

Panthers: At Los Angeles on Thursday night.

Sharks: Host St. Louis on Thursday night.

—-

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl