Columbus Blue Jackets defenceman Zach Werenski left his team's season opener against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday with a quad contusion and did not return.

Werenski, 26, sustained the injury when Garnet Hathaway hit him in a knee-on-knee collision while trying to navigate from behind the Blue Jackets net in the second period.

Hathaway was originally assessed a major penalty on the play but it was reduced to a two-minute kneeing minor upon review.

Blue Jackets head coach Pascal Vincent told reporters after the game that Werenski's injury is not expected to be long term.

Werenski was limited to only 13 games last season after suffering a torn labrum and separated shoulder against the Flyers in November of 2022.

The 6-foot-2 defenceman recorded three goals and eight points in those 13 games.

Werenski was drafted eighth overall by the Blue Jackets in 2015 and has 79 goals and 245 points in 416 career games.