The Colorado Avalanche are signing free-agent forward Tomas Tatar to a one-year deal.

Tatar, 32, played last season with the New Jersey Devils where he recorded 20 goals and 48 points in 82 games last season.

“Tomas has been a consistent, productive player throughout his NHL career,” Avalanche general manager Chris MacFarland said. “He is a veteran winger who brings scoring depth to our middle six and can contribute at both ends of the ice. We are excited to have him under contract for this season.”

He also added a goal in 12 playoff games before the Devils were eliminated by the Carolina Hurricanes in five games during the second round.

Drafted 60th overall by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2009 draft, Tatar has 211 goals and 455 points in 783 career games split between the Red Wings, Vegas Golden Knights, Montreal Canadiens, and Devils.

The 5-foot-10 winger is coming off a two-year, $9 million deal he signed with the Devils in August of 2021.

Tatar represented Slovakia at the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi, Russia, where he had a goal and two points in four games en route to an 11th place finish.

He has also represented his country five times at the IIHF World Championship where he helped Slovakia to a silver medal in 2012 and registered 10 goals and 23 points in 36 tournament appearances.

Tatar played for Team Europe at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey where he had three goals in six games en route to a second-place finish.