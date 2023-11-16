The Edmonton Oilers fought back from a 3-1 deficit to earn a 4-3 victory over the Seattle Kraken Wednesday for their third straight win.

Evander Kane led the charge for Edmonton, completing a natural hat trick in overtime.

“Obviously, these last couple games we’ve had big third periods and they’ve propelled us to wins, and I think we’re starting to find our groove a little bit here,” Kane said. “We talked about it in the second intermission [that] we’ve got to create some energy, we’ve got to flick the switch, and I thought we did a pretty good job.”

The Oilers improved to 2-0 under new head coach Kris Knoblauch as they look dig out from a disastrous start to the season that cost Jay Woodcroft his job.

“The season is never going to be easy and there is never going to be no adversity,” Knoblauch said. “The more things that you work and fight through and have success when it is all done, it is great for team building. The guys feel good and the next time you are in a difficult situation, they know they can handle it and that they can do this.

“Would I have liked us to win 5-0 because they played perfectly? Yes. But hopefully the way that we won today makes us a better team in the long run.”

Having completed a brief two-game homestand, the Oilers will return to the road Saturday to face the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first of four games on the East Coast.

"Going into a long road trip here, to get a couple wins finally at home in a row is nice," Kane added. "We've come back before, down going into the third period.

"It was nice to be able to do that for the first time this year.”