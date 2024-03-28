Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews was absent from their morning skate and will be a game-time decision due to an illness, head coach Sheldon Keefe announced.

Sheldon Keefe says Auston Matthews is a game-time decision due to an illness @TSN_Sports — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 28, 2024

The 26-year-old logged 23:44 minutes of ice time against the New Jersey Devils Tuesday night and scored one goal in a 6-3 loss.

Matthews has points in five straight games and 93 on the season with 59 goals.

The former first overall pick in 2016 is in the making of what could be a record year as he is one goal off his career best (60) and 13 points off his most productive season (106 points).

Defenceman Morgan Rielly remained absent as he works his way back from an upper-body injury.

"He remains day to day," Keefe said of Rielly. "We’re hopeful he is going to bounce back. Once he gets through this day or two here, it’s not going to be a lingering situation. It’s not an injury that’s going to be ongoing. Once he’s past it, he’s past it."

This alignment at Leafs morning skate suggests Auston Matthews is likely to play



Mitch Marner, who is not playing, filling in on the top line @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 28, 2024

Mitch Marner, who is not expected to play this week, drew into the first line during practice. Likely as an indicator that Matthews will play, Masters notes.

Montreal Canadiens

Cayden Primeau will get the start for the Montreal Canadiens against the Philadelphia Flyers, the team announced Thursday.

Primeau sera devant le filet contre Philadelphie. Aucun autre changement ne devrait être apporté à la formation



Cayden's cage against Philadelphia. No other lineup changes are expected#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/WICkVSC9Rr — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 28, 2024

The 24-year-old from Michigan is 2-2-1 record in his last five appearances.

Primeau has gone 7-7-2 this season with a 2.85 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage.

The Senators announced Thursday they have recalled defenceman Tyler Kleven from the Belleville Senators.

Kleven, a 22-year-old Fargo, N.D., native has played in 45 games for the AHL's Senators this season, scoring three goals and netting 17 points.

The University of North Dakota product was drafted by the Senators 44th overall in 2020 and has played 13 career NHL games. Kleven has three assists across those games.

Winnipeg Jets

Jets forward Gabriel Vilardi took part in their morning skate Thursday ahead of the Jets' game against the Vegas Golden Knights, according to TSN's John Lu.

#NHLJets Vilardi is taking part in morning skate again, wearing red with scratches Perfetti and Kupari. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNWpg) March 28, 2024

Vilardi has not played for the Jets since suffering an upper-body injury on Feb. 29 against the Dallas Stars, logging 10:31 minutes of ice time.

Vilardi has 16 goals and 30 points in 38 games for the Jets this season, his first with the team. He was acquired as part of Winnipeg's return in the off-season for centre Pierre-Luc Dubois.

Selected 11th overall in the 2017 draft by the Los Angeles Kings, the Kingston, Ont. native has 57 goals and 108 points in 190 career games.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Penguins forward Jeff Carter, who missed the past four games with an upper-body injury, was on the ice Thursday morning ahead of their game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, according to team reporter Michelle Crechiolo.

Jeff Carter (upper body, 4 games missed), who was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, is on the ice for Penguins optional morning skate. — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) March 28, 2024

The veteran from London, Ont., last played on March 17 against the Detroit Red Wings, skating 12:27 minutes.

Carter, 39, has nine goals and 12 points in 61 games this season, his fourth with the Penguins.