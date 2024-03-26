Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Forward Mitch Marner skated prior to Maple Leafs practice on Tuesday as he works his way back from a high ankle sprain, according to TSN's Mark Masters.

Marner, 26, missed the team's last seven games with the injury.

The 6-foot winger has 25 goals and 76 points in 62 games this season.

Goaltender Ilya Samsonov was on the ice prior to the morning skate on Tuesday after suffering an undisclosed injury that took him out of Saturday's 6-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers.

Samsonov, 27, left Saturday's game with 3:39 remaining in the third period after failing to stop Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl scoring the Oilers' third goal.

The 6-foot-3 netminder did not participate in the team's morning skate and is not expected to dress when the team takes on the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday.

Samsonov has a 19-6-7 record with a .889 save percentage and 3.12 goals-against average this season.

Goaltender Matt Murray participated with the full team on the ice for the first time this season during the team's morning skate on Tuesday.

Murray, 29, underwent bilateral hip surgery in October and was given a 6-8 month timeline for a return.

The 6-foot-5 netminder had a 14-8-2 record last season with a .903 save percentage and 3.01 GAA.

Defencemen Morgan Rielly and Joel Edmundson did not participate in Tuesday's morning skate.

Rielly, 30, had 24:10 of ice time during the team's 2-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday.

He has seven goals and 51 points in 65 games this season.

Edmundson, 30, had 14:50 of ice time against the Hurricanes on Sunday.

The 6-foot-5 defenceman has appeared in seven games and averaged 17:43 of ice time since being acquired by the Maple Leafs at the trade deadline

The Maple Leafs used these lines during Tuesday's morning skate:

Leafs lines at skate



Bertuzzi - Matthews - Domi

McMann - Tavares - Nylander

Knies - Holmberg - Robertson

Dewar - Kampf - Gregor

Reaves



McCabe - Liljegren

Brodie - Lyubushkin

Benoit - Timmins

Giordano



Woll

Jones

New Jersey Devils

The Devils recalled forward Brian Halonen from the AHL's Utica Comets on Tuesday/

Halonen, 25, was signed as an undrafted free agent in March of 2022 and made his NHL debut in a 4-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Feb. 25.

The 6-foot winger has 16 goals and 24 points in 30 games in the AHL this season.

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins recalled forward Sam Poulin from the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Tuesday.

Poulin was drafted 21st overall by the Penguins in 2019 and appeared in three games in the NHL recording an assist last season.

The 6-foot-1 forward has 13 goals and 27 points in 36 games in the AHL this season.

The Penguins also placed forward Noel Acciari on Injured Reserve in a corresponding move.

Acciari, 32, left Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Colorado Avalanche after 4:56 of ice time with a lower-body injury.

The 5-foot-10 forward has four goals and seven points in 55 games this season.

Forward Jeff Carter and defenceman Ryan Graves participated in the team's morning skate on Tuesday, according to team reporter Michelle Crechiolo.

Carter, 39, missed the team's last three games with an upper-body injury and has nine goals and 12 points in 61 games this season.

Graves, 28, missed the team's last two games for personal reasons and has three goals and 14 points in 68 games this season.