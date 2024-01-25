Ice Chips: Habs' Montembeault to start vs. Islanders on Thursday
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Montreal Canadiens
Samuel Montembeault is expected to be in net on Thursday against the New York Islanders.
Montembeault, 27, has a 10-7-4 record this season with a .903 save percentage and 3.11 goals-against average.
The recalled forward Lucas Condotta from the AHL's Laval Rocket and he will make his season debut against the Islanders.
Condotta was signed as an undrafted free agent in April of 2022 and has five goals and 13 points in 37 games with the Rocket this season.
Ottawa Senators
The Senators are projected to use these lines for Thursday's game against the Boston Bruins:
Tkachuk - Norris- Giroux
Greig - Stutzle - Batherson
Joseph - Pinto - Tarasenko
Kubalik - Kastelic - Kelly
Sanderson - Zub
Chabot - Chychrun
Brannstrom - Bernard-Docker
Korpisalo
Sogaard
New Jersey Devils
The Devils recalled forward Justin Dowling and defenceman Daniil Misyul from the AHL's Utica Comets on Thursday.
Dowling, 33, signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Devils in the off-season and has eight goals and 19 points in 30 games in the AHL this season.
Misyul, 23, was drafted 70th overall by the Devils in the 2019 draft and has three goals and 11 points in his first season in the AHL.
Dallas Stars
Defenceman Miro Heiskanen participated in the Stars' morning skate, taking line rushes on the top pairing with Thomas Harley, according to team reporter Mike Heika.
Heiskanen, 24, hasn't played since the Stars 5-4 overtime loss on Jan. 4 after he collided awkwardly with goaltender Scott Wedgewood and sustained a lower-body injury.
The 6-foot-2 defenceman has four goals and 27 points in 37 games this season.
Minnesota Wild
Forward Vinni Lettieri skated for the first time on Thursday since breaking his foot before the New Year, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic.
Lettieri, 28, sustained the injury during the Wild's 4-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Dec. 30 and missed the team's last 13 games.
The 5-foot-10 forward has three goals and four points in 19 games this season