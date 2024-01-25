Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Samuel Montembeault is expected to be in net on Thursday against the New York Islanders.

Samuel Montembeault sera le gardien partant face aux Islanders.



Monty's net against the Islanders.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/B89xtfL6Y0 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 25, 2024

Montembeault, 27, has a 10-7-4 record this season with a .903 save percentage and 3.11 goals-against average.

The recalled forward Lucas Condotta from the AHL's Laval Rocket and he will make his season debut against the Islanders.

Les Canadiens ont rappelé l'attaquant Lucas Condotta du Rocket de Laval.



The Canadiens have recalled forward Lucas Condotta from the Laval Rocket.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/wjrHUByJCa — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 25, 2024

Condotta was signed as an undrafted free agent in April of 2022 and has five goals and 13 points in 37 games with the Rocket this season.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators are projected to use these lines for Thursday's game against the Boston Bruins:

Tkachuk - Norris- Giroux

Greig - Stutzle - Batherson

Joseph - Pinto - Tarasenko

Kubalik - Kastelic - Kelly

Sanderson - Zub

Chabot - Chychrun

Brannstrom - Bernard-Docker

Korpisalo

Sogaard

New Jersey Devils

The Devils recalled forward Justin Dowling and defenceman Daniil Misyul from the AHL's Utica Comets on Thursday.

#NEWS: We have recalled F Justin Dowling and D Daniil Misyul from Utica (AHL).



📰: https://t.co/zdmXIwSdS2 pic.twitter.com/D0DvjCykey — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) January 25, 2024

Dowling, 33, signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Devils in the off-season and has eight goals and 19 points in 30 games in the AHL this season.

Misyul, 23, was drafted 70th overall by the Devils in the 2019 draft and has three goals and 11 points in his first season in the AHL.

Dallas Stars

Defenceman Miro Heiskanen participated in the Stars' morning skate, taking line rushes on the top pairing with Thomas Harley, according to team reporter Mike Heika.

Miro Heiskanen skating and taking line rushes with Thomas Harley — Mike Heika (@MikeHeika) January 25, 2024

Heiskanen, 24, hasn't played since the Stars 5-4 overtime loss on Jan. 4 after he collided awkwardly with goaltender Scott Wedgewood and sustained a lower-body injury.

The 6-foot-2 defenceman has four goals and 27 points in 37 games this season.

Minnesota Wild

Forward Vinni Lettieri skated for the first time on Thursday since breaking his foot before the New Year, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Vinni Lettieri skating with #mnwild for first time since breaking his foot Dec. 30 — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) January 25, 2024

Lettieri, 28, sustained the injury during the Wild's 4-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Dec. 30 and missed the team's last 13 games.

The 5-foot-10 forward has three goals and four points in 19 games this season