Ice Chips: Habs' Pearson to return to line up against Senators
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Montreal Canadiens
Canadiens forward Tanner Pearson will return to the lineup on Tuesday when his team takes on the Ottawa Senators.
Pearson, 31, has been out of the lineup since Dec. 9 after sustaining an upper-body injury.
The 6-foot-1 forward was acquired from the Vancouver Canucks in September in exchange for goaltender Case DeSmith and is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.
Pearson has four goals and eight points in 27 games this season.
Tampa Bay Lightning
Defenceman Erik Cernak skated with his team for the first time since sustaining an upper-body injury on Jan. 11, according to team reporter Gabby Shirley.
Cernak, 26, sustained the injury during the Lightning's 4-3 overtime win over the New Jersey Devils on Jan. 11 and missed the team's last four games.
The 6-foot-3 defenceman is on the first season of an eight-year, $41.6 million deal.
Cernak has five assists in 39 games this season.