Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

The Senators have recalled forward Angus Crookshank from the AHL's Belleville Senators, it was announced Friday morning.

Forward Zack Ostapchuk was assigned to Belleville in a corresponding move.

The 24-year-old Crookshank has one goal and one assist in seven NHL games this season and 24 goals and 22 assists in 50 AHL games.

Ostapchuk, 20, does not have a point in six NHL games in 2023-24. He has 13 goals and nine assists in 56 games with Belleville.



Washington Capitals

With winger Tom Wilson suspended until his hearing with the department of player safety, the Capitals recalled forward Matthew Phillips from the AHL's Hershey Bears on Friday.

NEWS | The Capitals have recalled forward Matthew Phillips from the Hershey Bears. https://t.co/w5SxPFLdkg — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 22, 2024

Phillips, 25, has one goal and five points in 30 games this season with the Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins. He was claimed off waivers by the Penguins in February before being reclaimed by the Capitals in March.

Meanwhile, NHL.com's Tom Gulitti reports injured forward T.J. Oshie worked with the power play unit Friday, which is a positive sign with regards to his return. Gulitti adds Washington did not do any line rushes Friday.

Oshie worked with first PP unit this morning, so that's a positive sign for him possibly playing.



Capitals did not do line rushes during their morning skate, so no clues from there.



Protas and Oshie each had conversations with athletic trainer Jason Serbus on the bench. — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) March 22, 2024

Oshie missed Wednesday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs with an upper-body injury.

He has 11 goals and eight assists in 43 games so far this season.