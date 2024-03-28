Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

The Senators announced Thursday they have recalled defenceman Tyler Kleven from the Belleville Senators.

Kleven, a 22-year-old Fargo, N.D., native has played in 45 games for the AHL's Senators this season, scoring three goals and netting 17 points.

The University of North Dakota product was drafted by the Senators 44th overall in 2020 and has played 13 career NHL games. Kleven has three assists across those games.