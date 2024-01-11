Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies participated in the team's optional skate Thursday morning, one day after he was helped off the ice in practice with a knee injury. He has not been ruled out of Thursday's game despite the 'worrisome' injury.

Knies, 21, had been skating on the top line with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner.

The 6-foot-3 rookie has eight goals and 15 points in 36 games this season.

Goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic will get the start for the Penguins as they face the Vancouver Canucks Thursday night.

The 28-year-old has an 8-3-2 record with a .922 save percentage and 2.50 goals-against average in 12 starts this season.

Panthers head coach Paul Maurice announced that Sergei Bobrovsky would get the start Thursday night against the Kings.

The 35-year-old has a 2.45 goals-against average this season to go along with a .911 save percentage.