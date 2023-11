Boston University centre Macklin Celebrini and USNTDP winger Cole Eiserman, the two top prospects available for the 2024 NHL Draft, both earned an A rating on NHL Central Scouting’s Preliminary Players to Watch List on Wednesday.

The list grades draft-eligible prospects in North America and Europe and will be updated through the season.

Players who earn A ratings are considered to be potential first-round picks, B ratings are potential second- or third-round picks, C ratings are potential fourth- or fifth-round picks, with W ratings indicating a “watch” player for the sixth and seventh rounds as well as first-time draft-eligible “work in progress” players that have a limited number of games played or scouting history.

Celebrini has five goals and six points in four games to start his NCAA rookie season after having off-season shoulder surgery for an injury he sustained last season playing with the United States Hockey League’s Chicago Steel. He is the first player in USHL history to win Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year and Forward of the Year after scoring 46 goals with 86 points in 50 games.

"I see Macklin as a playmaker first," NHL Central Scouting director David Gregory said on NHL.com. "He can shoot the puck and he can finish, but he's going to create a lot of opportunities, draw attention to himself, and find his teammates in a good position to be the finishers. But when it's time for him to finish, he'll finish as well."

Eiserman is off to a dominant start with the USNTDP U-18 squad, scoring 18 goals with 23 points through 11 games. Scheduled to attend Boston University next season, he had 43 goals and 72 points in 42 games with the U-17 team last season and 26 goals and 32 points in 20 games with the U-18 team.

Russia’s Ivan Demidov and Finland’s Konsta Helenius also earned A ratings and are expected to be top picks next June.

A number of defencemen who are expected to go early in the draft also earned an A rating, including Michigan State’s Artyom Levshunov, London’s Sam Dickinson, Plzen’s Adam Jiricek, HIFK’s Aron Kiviharju, Saginaw’s Zayne Parekh, and Torpedo’s Anton Silayev.

"His game has grown so much," Gregory said of Levshunov. "His game has matured to be a more complete player because he's so dynamic offensively, pushing the pace and creating the attack. Sometimes he's an F1 on the forecheck, but then he gets back if it gets turned over and still defends.

"Maybe this isn't a two-horse race at the top [with Celebrini and Eiserman] with the kind of year Levshunov may end up having.”

