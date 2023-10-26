The Maple Leafs and Stars skated at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Thursday.

The Leafs will stick with Joseph Woll in net on Thursday.

"He's obviously played extremely well," said coach Sheldon Keefe. "That's part of it."

Woll has won two straight games while stopping 64 of 65 shots against the Tampa Bay Lightning and Washington Capitals. His save percentage this season is up to .958 through three appearances.

Ilya Samsonov, who saw his save percentage crater to .831 after allowing three goals on four shots before being pulled in Tampa, is scheduled to get back in net on Saturday when Toronto wraps up their road trip in Nashville.

"It gives more time for Sammy," said Keefe, who pointed out the team did not skate on Wednesday. "He gets a good workout today. He can have a good practice day tomorrow and then get ready for Nashville. I think it works out well for both guys."

Stars goalie Jake Oettinger isn't surprised to see Woll, his old United States National Team Development Program partner, earning more starts in Toronto.

"He's a stud," Oettinger raved. "You can ask anyone in our locker room, last year in the playoffs I was saying I think that will be his net very soon."

But the close friends will not get an NHL showdown on Thursday. Oettinger, who has played in four of five games for the Stars this season, is getting a rest. Brampton, Ont. native Scott Wedgewood will get the call against his hometown team.

"We've talked all year about wanting to get Wedgie in and make sure he's playing and we're getting the right amount of rest for Jake too," explained coach Peter DeBoer. "It's been a priority since Day 1. I think both goalies are playing at a really elite level for us."

---

Toronto's top line is struggling to breakthrough.

"It feels a little bit disconnected at times," admitted Auston Matthews.

Matthews and Mitch Marner have combined for just two goals in 5-on-5 play.

"I wouldn’t say it’s executing at the level that we’ve come to expect from them," said Keefe. "It’s early, obviously, but I just think that some of the passing, in particular, just hasn’t quite been crisp and sharp and execution hasn’t been happening."

Matthews and Marner started the season with Tyler Bertuzzi on their line, but that didn't mesh as hoped. William Nylander got a look in that spot on Saturday when the Leafs were trying to rally from 3-1 down against the Lightning. Calle Jarnkrok moved to the top line this week.

"We’ve gone through quite a bit of players on our left side, so every single guy brings [something] a little different," Marner said. "It is pretty quick to adjust to him once you get a full feel with him. We just haven't got a full feel with one yet."

"We focused a lot on the left winger and who's been with them," said Keefe, "but if we just focus on those two guys, it hasn’t been executing at the level that we’d expect."

The coach is quick to stress that Matthews and Marner have still played well, including defensively.

"We'll continue to work with it and give those guys time, because they still have been very good," Keefe said. "There’s another level for them that they haven't quite gotten to yet."

Toronto's top line was outshot 8-0 when on the ice against the Capitals on Tuesday, per NaturalStatTrick.com.

"I think we’ve had looks; [it's] just stuff hasn't gone in," Marner insisted. "We haven’t got frustrated. We can’t get frustrated because that's when stuff really starts going wrong or turnovers or mistakes happen ... We're not panicking or anything like that. We know it will come and we got to stay patient with it."

---

Matthews is winning just 47 per cent of his faceoffs this season, which is down from his career average of 52.5 per cent.

"Just timing," he said of the issue. "I’d obviously like to be a little bit better there, especially offence-zone starts and stuff like that. I think it’s mostly just timing."

After losing 15 of 19 draws against Tampa on Saturday, Matthews spent some time at the end of Monday's practice working with assistant coach and faceoff guru Manny Malhotra.

---

The Leafs have been able to survive without the usual Matthews-Marner magic, because second-line running mates John Tavares and Nylander are producing.

"Just the way they're playing that kind of two-man game with one another – lots of speed, lots of skill – when they're feeling it and they're connected, it's special," said defenceman Morgan Rielly.

Nylander cites a simple recipe for success.

"I just think we’re skating," the Swede said. "And going to the net trying to make plays ... We’re just working and getting pucks back and then moving our feet when we have the puck and creating chances. I think that’s the key to everything."

Nylander and Tavares have produced a point in every game and are tied for the team scoring lead with 10 points.

"We’re just playing the game the right way," said Tavares. "Doing good things without the puck, making sure we’re defending well, being hard to play against and just having a good process about our game."

Nylander and Tavares have had four different left wingers on the line so far this season with Bertuzzi the latest to get a run on the left side.

---

Max Domi will play in Dallas for the first time since helping the Stars reach the Western Conference Final last season.

"I loved it here," the Leafs winger said. "I wasn’t here for long unfortunately, but I loved every second."

"We miss him," said DeBoer. "We wouldn’t have got to the Conference Final without him."

Domi became a fan favourite while piling up 13 points in 19 playoff outings.

"I loved Max," said DeBoer. "I loved what he brought on the ice, but I also loved the energy he brought to our room. The accountability he brought on the ice to the other team with his physicality. Just a really great guy to be around."

Fans were even chanting Domi's name at times last spring.

"The atmosphere in the playoffs is great everywhere, but Dallas was amazing," he recalled. "I don’t think this team or this franchise has got nearly enough credit. The fan base certainly hasn’t got enough credit. Best-kept secret in NHL, as far as I’m concerned. It’s a great place to live, great place to play."

Domi is on his seventh stop in the NHL so he has experience facing old teams, but the experience never gets old.

"It’s weird," he said. "My personality, you get to know guys pretty quick. I wear my heart on my sleeve and a pretty open book. So, it’s always strange. Even when I was in Carolina, you build relationships pretty quick when you’re on a good team and when you have playoff time and lots of time on the road."

"A great character," said Tyler Seguin. "Great person for our locker room and pretty funny dude. On the ice he has incredible speed and pretty good on face-offs and can be a game breaker."

---

Lines at Thursday's Leafs skate:

Jarnkrok - Matthews - Marner

Bertuzzi - Tavares - Nylander

Knies - Kampf - Domi

Gregor - Holmberg - Reaves

Minten

Rielly - Brodie

McCabe - Liljegren

Giordano - Klingberg

Woll starts

Samsonov

Lines at Thursday's Stars skate:

Robertson - Hintz - Pavelski

Dadonov - Duchene - Seguin

Benn - Johnston - Dellandrea

Marchment - Faksa - Smith

Steel

Suter - Heiskanen

Harley - Hakanpää

Lindell - Lundkvist

Hanley

Wedgewood starts

Oettinger