The Maple Leafs practised at Ford Performance Centre on Friday ahead of Saturday’s game against the Minnesota Wild at Scotiabank Arena.

After Wednesday's wild 6-5 shootout win over the Montreal Canadiens, John Tavares addressed his teammates.

"When one of the best in the world goes beast mode, we love seeing that," the captain said to cheers in the dressing room.

Tavares then handed Toronto's player-of-the-game belt to Auston Matthews.

The Leafs have stumbled out of the gate the last two seasons so Matthews made a strong start a priority entering this campaign. And, through one game at least, the superstar centre is being true to his word.

"I can see why he's the highest-paid player in the league," said new Leafs winger Ryan Reaves, "I'll tell you that much."

In his first regular season game since inking a four-year extension with a bar-setting $13.25-million annual-average value, Matthews scored three times including twice with the goalie pulled to force overtime.

"That was pretty sick watching that first hand," said rookie centre Fraser Minten, who was making his NHL debut.

Matthews usually gets off to a fast start in the NHL.

"I know he had a hatty, but it wasn't even his best opening night," Tavares said referring to the famous four-goal debut.

But it hasn't been as smooth the last couple years. Last season, Matthews scored just once in his first seven games. Two years ago, he missed the first three games after undergoing wrist surgery in the summer and then scored just once in his first six games.

So, Wednesday's performance felt like a significant statement.

"For Auston to come through and have a start like that is good for him and really good for us," coach Sheldon Keefe said.

Matthews fired eight shots on net against the Canadiens. He didn't reach that total during any game last October.

"Big, big, big confidence for him," said goalie Ilya Samsonov. "I saw what he's doing in practice, I see he's so motivated this year."

Matthews continued to set the tone at Friday's practice. In the first couple reps of the first drill, a 3-on-3 warmup, Toronto's top line connected for goals and Matthews celebrated with a yell.

"He's just excited to lead the way and be great and be driven," said Tavares.

"I'm very impressed," said defenceman John Klingberg. "I knew before I got here that he's a world class, elite hockey player and one of the best in the world, but from Day 1 he's one of the first guys in every day. He works hard. He comes out on the ice early. He works on his shot. He works on every part of his game and off the ice as well. It's very impressive and easy to follow."

Despite the production on Wednesday, Matthews admitted it wasn't his best game. His line with wingers Mitch Marner and Tyler Bertuzzi did not score at even strength.

"It was a little bit sloppy on our end for maybe the first period and a half," Matthews said. "Then I thought we started to get some shifts together and start rolling a little bit."

"That line got better as the game wore on," Keefe agreed.

And a player like Matthews doesn't need much time to make a difference.

"That's the beauty of the game," the 2021-22 Hart Trophy winner said. "It just takes one opportunity to kind of swing the momentum and that's what we did."

---

Reaves hammered Kaiden Guhle with a big hit in the first period on Wednesday. Canadiens defenceman Arber Xhekaj did not like it and confronted Reaves.

"The guy obviously threw a couple of big hits and I wanted to stick up for my teammates so definitely proud of how I carried myself," the 6-foot-4, 240-pound Hamilton, Ont., native told reporters in Montreal on Thursday.

"I don't like getting jumped," said Reaves, who stands 6-foot-2, 226 pounds. "I don't know if I've really jumped anybody. If you want to fight just ask me. I'm always around. You know where to find me."

Xhekaj, who drew an instigator penalty on the play, dropped the gloves nine times last season before sustaining a right shoulder injury, which required surgery and ended his rookie season after 51 games.

"Personally, it was good for my confidence," Xhekaj said of Wednesday's tussle. "I haven't fought since I got injured so just to let myself know my shoulder's going to be OK was huge."

The fight ended with Xhekaj pushing Reaves into the net.

"I don't know if he did it on purpose to end it or what," the 36-year-old from Winnipeg said. "Once I kind of stood up and he ended up grabbing me he just tried pushing me for the rest of it. It felt like it was on purpose, but we got them two more times so I'm sure something might happen. Don't want to go out like that."

Reaves gestured to the crowd to make noise on the way to the penalty box.

"I didn't even see what he did, but when we got to the box we didn't say anything," Xhekaj said. "It was more of a wrestling match. I didn't really talk to him after."

The Leafs and Canadiens next play on March 9 at the Bell Centre.

---

After being introduced as part of the home-opener ceremony, Reaves skated out and pointed to his bicep, which earned a big cheer. He likes to play to the crowd.

"I've always done that," he said. "I like to bring energy whether it's in the locker room, on the bench, to the crowd, that's kind of my job here. A little bit of a sleepy start so try and get on the body and get the crowd into it a little bit. Yeah, it's what I got brought here to do."

When Minten did a scrum with reporters on Friday, Reaves stuck his sandal in alongside the microphones and recorders.

"Ask about the steak I made him," Reaves encouraged reporters. "This guy's the man," said Minten. "He's super nice. He goes out of his way to make you feel welcome. Had me over for dinner the other night and his steak was pretty unreal, one of the best I've had. Yeah, he's a great guy, great teammate."

After signing Reaves to a three-year deal on July 1, new general manager Brad Treliving said he had heard Toronto's dressing room was a bit quiet and would benefit from a big personality. Reaves is delivering as advertised so far. He has already taken control of the DJ duties before games.

"Not right when I get to the locker room but once it's time to get ready for the game, yeah, it's all me," he said. "It's all hip-hop. We had a little bit of country going before last game and that got gassed pretty quickly. Yeah, you can't have that."

What will Reaves remember most about his first home opener in Toronto?

"The new goal song," he quipped.

'Pursuit of Happiness' by Kid Cudi has replaced 'You Make My Dreams' by Hall and Oates as the primary celebratory song. Some players were consulted about the change.

"I was not," said Tavares with a grin. "I don't think that's my speciality ... I know when to stay in my lane, I guess."

Reaves, unsurprisingly, was involved. What does he like about the new goal song?

"It's not the old one," he said. "I don't really know Hall and Oates. I just know that's not a goal song."

The Reaves line with centre David Kampf and left winger Noah Gregor actually helped launch the 'Pursuit of Happiness' era by scoring Toronto's opening goal. Gregor got it.

"Our fourth line was outstanding," Keefe raved.

Reaves is making a mark with his personality, sure, but also his play.

"His consistency in his practice habits, consistency in how he's played on the ice, I've been really, really impressed," Keefe said. "This is a true professional that knows his job and when I say that I'm not referring to his role as a physical player and the fighting and all that kind stuff. He, defensively, knows his responsibility. He's gotten it right pretty much every time and plays hard and smart. He keeps his shifts short. I've been really impressed with what we've gotten from Reavo here so far. He was excellent in the first game. I've been thrilled with him here and what he's brought to our group."

---

Another newcomer, Klingberg, made a positive impression in his Leafs debut.

"He made a lot of really good plays with the puck," Keefe observed. "A lot of our best offensive sequences, a number of them came off his stick ... He is starting the sequences for us and that's what we want to see with him is his ability to launch our offence."

Klingberg, who set up Gregor's goal via a quick-up pass, only played one full exhibition game during training camp due to an upper-body injury.

"After missing that many games in the preseason I just had the mindset of coming in and trying to play a simple game to start and get going," the 31-year-old said. "I felt pretty good the entire game so I'm going to try and build on that."

Klingberg, a righty, is taking over from Morgan Rielly, a lefty, as the quarterback on the top power-play unit. He made an impact immediately in that role as Toronto struck twice on the man advantage against the Canadiens. Klingberg set up William Nylander for a one-timer goal.

"He also, at times, shot the puck when it was his turn and it was the right decision to shoot it," Keefe noted.

Klingberg and Nylander didn't play a preseason game together, but spent some extra time on the ice after practice earlier this week working on passing plays. There is some pre-existing chemistry courtesy their time together with Sweden's national team. Although back then Klingberg had a different power-play position.

"It was actually the opposite when I played with him last time in the World Championship," Klingberg recalled. "I was playing left half wall and he made a seam pass from the right half wall and I was able to score the goal."

Nylander appreciated Klingberg returning the favour and winked at his countryman after scoring.

"Willy has a great shot," Klingberg said. "I think it's underrated. I'm going to try to obviously distribute to Matthews and Nylander a lot for the one timers and then (smile) Marner can work a little bit on his one-timer too."

---

What can the Leafs take from the opening game?

"Two points," Keefe said on Wednesday night. "That is about it."

However, the coach was singing a different tune after reviewing the video.

"We did a lot of really good things in that game that were spoiled with some big mistakes," Keefe said on Friday. "Big momentum, game-changing mistakes. Those things are fixable. Very fixable, in fact."

The only goal that Keefe was OK with allowing was the power-play marker by Cole Caufield, which deflected in off the stick of T.J. Brodie.

"The other goals that we gave up, to me, are either unfortunate or unlucky in terms of some of the gaffes that we had or just structural pieces that we got right a lot in the game and then in key times made some mistakes," Keefe said.

Friday's practice was used to correct some of the issues. Saturday's opponent will also help the Leafs tighten up. The Minnesota Wild pitched a 2-0 shutout in their opener against the Florida Panthers. The Wild finished sixth overall in goals against last season.

"That in itself will make the game be different, feel different," Keefe said. "Historically, these are the kind of games that we've responded in kind in terms of our own structure and details. So, I would expect that. Also, it's been a big topic for us ... I expect it to be a more controlled game on both sides."

---

After allowing five goals on 24 shots against the Canadiens, Samsonov will start again on Saturday.

"Not fun game for the goalies, especially Toronto goalies," Samsonov said on Wednesday night. "I want to just forget this game."

Keefe urged the 26-year-old to focus on the positives.

"You get the two points. You move on from it," the coach said. "He stood his ground while shorthanded in overtime and he was perfect in the shootout. Let's build on that."

The Leafs don't play on consecutive nights until Nov. 10-11, but Keefe expects backup goalie Joseph Woll to play regularly.

"The schedule being what it is you have to use both guys and we will," he said.

---

Marner scored the only goal in Wednesday's shootout.

"It's not the prettiest of ice out there in Scotiabank especially that late in the game," he said. "You see [Nick] Suzuki bobble his one and you're just thinking the ice is not very good to make a deke. Other than Willy and him everyone else shot. I was just trying to look and see what my options were and try to place it perfectly and lucky enough it went in."

Keefe was asked if he'll talk with anyone about the conditions at Scotiabank Arena.

"Both teams play on the same ice so I'm not concerned about that," the coach said succinctly.

Mitch Marner shootout winner

---

Lines at Friday's practice:

Bertuzzi -Matthews - Marner

Domi - Tavares - Nylander

Knies - Minten - Jarnkrok

Gregor - Kampf - Reaves

Rielly - Brodie

McCabe - Klingberg

Giordano - Liljegren

Samsonov

Woll