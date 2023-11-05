New Jersey Devils centre Jack Hughes is week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

He has returned to the New Jersey with the athletic care staff as the Devils are in the midst of a four-game road trip.

Hughes was injured during Friday's 4-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues, crashing into the boards midway through the first period. Hughes left for the locker room and did not return to the game. He played just 3:55 TOI before suffering the injury.

The 22-year-old is tied for first in the NHL with 20 points, along with Vancouver's Elias Pettersson. Hughes has five goals and 20 points in 10 games this season.