Ottawa Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said Thursday the team is in talks with restricted free agent Shane Pinto and hope to have him signed before training camp opens next week.

Pinto is one of two remaining restricted free agents still unsigned for the Senators, along with forward Egor Sokolov.

"All the pieces are in place, most of our young core, except for one, is signed," Dorion said while speaking at an event hosted by Ottawa mayor Mark Sutcliffe, per Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia. "We're working on that one and we're hoping to see him in camp next week"

Dorion said on the talks with the Shane Pinto: "All the pieces are in place, most of our young core, except for one, is signed. We're working on that one and we're hoping to see him in camp next week." #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) September 14, 2023

The 22-year-old centre is coming off his first full season in the NHL, in which he posted 20 goals and 35 points in 82 games.

Selected 32nd overall in the 2019 draft, Pinto had previously been limited to just five games during the 2021-22 season due to a shoulder injury. He is coming off his three-year, entry-level contract.

Sokolov had one goal and one assist in five games with the Senators last season. He added 21 goals and 59 points in 70 games with the AHL's Belleville Senators.

The Senators currently have $895,953 in cap space for the upcoming season, per CapFriendly, without using long-term injured reserve. Ottawa has more than $5 million in dead cap this season after retaining salary on Matt Murray and their previous buyouts of Bobby Ryan, Colin White, and Michael Del Zotto.

Dorion stops shy of playoff goal for Senators

The Senators finished six points out of the playoffs last spring, extending their drought to six seasons.

While many, including centre Tim Stützle, are pointing to the playoffs as a realistic goal for the team, Dorion cautioned that their vision remains longer term.

"A lot of people are talking playoffs. I don’t want to make bold predictions," Dorion said. "I’d like to see our team play through camp. I feel the way we finished last year, the improvements that we’ve made I think fans will be really happy with what we bring to the table. How good and competitive we’re going to be.

"Jake Sanderson signed here because he knows we’re going to win. I think that’s going to be sooner than later."

"I think fans will be really happy with what we bring to the table. How good and competitive we're going to be. Jake Sanderson signed here because he knows we're going to win. I think that's going to be sooner than later." #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) September 14, 2023

Signing Sanderson to an eight-year, $64.4 million extension last week was the latest move to keep the core intact for the long haul.

Sanderson is one of eight members of the Senators signed through at least the next four seasons - along with captain Brady Tkachuk, Stützle, wingers Josh Norris and Drake Batherson, defencemen Thomas Chabot and Artem Zub, and goaltender Joonas Korpisalo.

Korpisalo is a new addition to the team after signing a five-year, $20 million contract on July 1 in one of the team's biggest off-season moves. Ottawa also traded disgruntled winger Alex DeBrincat to the Detroit Red Wings, bringing back a haul that included veteran winger Dominik Kubalik, and signed veteran winger Vladimir Tarasenko to a one-year deal.

The Senators will begin their 2023-23 campaign on the road against the Carolina Hurricanes on Oct. 11 before flying back for a five-game homestand.