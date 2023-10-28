Ice Chips: Sens place Chabot on LTIR; recall Kleven, Matinpalo from AHL
Published
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Ottawa Senators
The Sens placed star defenceman Thomas Chabot on the long-term injured reserve early Saturday morning with the hand fracture that will keep him out of the lineup for the next four-to-six weeks.
Chabot has played in all seven games for the Senators this season, and has a total of three assists in his eighth season with the team.
In 68 games a year ago, Chabot totaled 11 goals and 41 points.
Defencemen Tyler Kleven and Nikolas Matinpalo were both recalled from the AHL's Belleville Senators in a corresponding move.