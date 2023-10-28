Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

The Sens placed star defenceman Thomas Chabot on the long-term injured reserve early Saturday morning with the hand fracture that will keep him out of the lineup for the next four-to-six weeks.

Chabot has played in all seven games for the Senators this season, and has a total of three assists in his eighth season with the team.

In 68 games a year ago, Chabot totaled 11 goals and 41 points.

#sens have recalled Tyler Kleven and Nikolas Matinpalo from Belleville — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) October 28, 2023

Defencemen Tyler Kleven and Nikolas Matinpalo were both recalled from the AHL's Belleville Senators in a corresponding move.