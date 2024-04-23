Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Florida Panthers

Centre Steven Lorentz will draw in for Tuesday's Game 2 against the Tampa Bay Lightning as Ryan Lomberg is dealing with an illness.

The 28-year-old Lorentz has one goal and two assists over 38 games this season.

Lomberg, 29, had five goals and two assists over 75 games in 2023-24.

Florida leads the best-of-seven series 1-0.

Washington Capitals

It looks like defencemen Nick Jensen and Rasmus Sandin could both be sidelined again for Tuesday's Game 2 against the New York Rangers after wearing no-contact jerseys during the morning skate.

Jensen, 33, was stretchered off the with an upper-body on April 13 and hasn't played since while Sandin, 24, has missed the last six games with an upper-body injury.

Washington recalled defenceman Hardy Häman Aktell from the Hershey Bears of the AHL.

The Capitals will attempt to even their first-round series against the Rangers at a game apiece on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe declined to provide any new information on William Nylander, saying the star forward is a "possibility" for Wednesday's Game 3 against the Boston Bruins.

"Obviously no update today, because not much happening for us here today except for getting ready to travel. But he's a possibility for us tomorrow, I guess, is all we would say," Keefe said Tuesday.

After playing all 82 regular season games, Nylander missed his second straight contest Monday night as the Maple Leafs squeaked out a Game 2 victory to even the series at one game apiece.

Boston Bruins

Defenceman Mason Lohrei has been recalled from Providence of the American Hockey League.

The 23-year-old American appeared in 41 games with the Bruins in his rookie season, recording four goals and nine assists.

Defenceman Andrew Peeke suffered an upper-body injury during Monday's Game 2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

With the series tied 1-1, Game 3 goes Wednesday in Toronto.

Defenceman Brett Pesce left Monday's Game 2 win over the New York Islanders with a lower-body injury.

Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour told the media that Pesce will be re-evaluated on Tuesday to determine the significance of the injury ahead of Game 3 on Thursday.

Pesce, 29, has three goals and 10 assists over 70 games with the Hurricanes this season, his ninth with the Hurricanes.

Brind'Amour didn't have an update on forward Jesper Fast, who left the Hurricanes' regular season finale last week with an injury. Brind'Amour added that if he doesn't practice before Game 3, he won't play.

Carolina leads the best-of-seven opening round series 2-0.