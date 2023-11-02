Samsonov starts as Leafs look to bounce back in Boston

The Maple Leafs skated at TD Garden in Boston on Thursday.

---

The Leafs will give Ilya Samsonov a chance to build some momentum on Thursday night in Boston.

"He's battling," said coach Sheldon Keefe. "I feel like he took a good step in Nashville with the game he played there, and he needs to play. We need to have both guys thriving."

Joseph Woll started three of the previous four games. The Boston College product owns a sparkling .942 save percentage while Samsonov is at an ugly .841.

"Woll, of course, has played very well for us," Keefe continued. "But we also need to make sure we're giving Sammy the opportunity to continue to grow his game."

Samsonov backstopped the Leafs to a playoff series win last season but had to settle for another one-year contract after going to arbitration with the team in the summer.

"We got a lot of faith in Sammy that he is a No. 1 goalie," said winger Mitch Marner. "We have trust in him."

Samsonov changed masks for Saturday's game in Nashville where he stopped 21 of 24 shots in an overtime loss. On Thursday morning, he made another change, going back to the design he wore last year when he emerged as Toronto's starter.

Is he superstitious?

"After a couple games, I want to change everything," Samsonov said following Monday's practice. "Just a small change, you know. It's not superstitious, but just I want to do it."

So, just a little ‘stitious?

"Okay, like, a little ‘stitious, yes," the 26-year-old admitted with a laugh. "We will say it like that."

Marner likes how Samsonov has maintained his positive attitude around teammates amid a tough start. The alternate captain also believes it's healthy that Samsonov opened up about the mental challenge he's facing during a candid media session last week.

“You don't want to hide your emotions," said Marner. "I don't think you play well when you hide your emotions, and you want guys to be honest with their emotions and … tell your teammates how you feel. So, it's great for him to own up to it. We all do go through those moments where you're not feeling great out there; you are kind of doubting yourself. It happens to all of us, and it's just trying to rebuild yourself up and know that you are a great player and can do special things."

Jeremy Swayman, who is 4-0-0 with a .957 save percentage, is expected to start for the Bruins.

ContentId(1.2030152): Leafs Ice Chips: Samsonov is a little 'stitious

---

After Tuesday's lacklustre loss, the Leafs are looking for a bounce-back performance in Boston.

"We need to play way hungrier," said Marner. "It doesn't matter if it's early in the season or not, we need to play every game like it's do or die. So, obviously that wasn't the fact against L.A., and something we talked about and need to be way better at."

After ending October on a four-game skid last season, the Leafs did not drop more than two games in a row the rest of the season.

"That has been a little bit of a trademark of our team, quite frankly, is we have responded very well when our backs are against the wall," said Keefe. "We've played well against this team in this building. It doesn't make it any easier to get a positive result, but I'm confident in our group's ability to respond and I think the opponent tonight will bring out the best in us."

The best version of the Leafs is a team that dominates possession and rolls lines.

"Another trademark of our team in years past has been significant time spent in the offensive zone and, as a result, usually less time spent in the D-zone," noted Keefe. "So, that's another area, for me, that we've talked a lot about – ways to go about that and do that better and have all four lines being able to accomplish it."

"Just being harder to play against all over the ice," urged Marner of the required mindset. "Be more competitive, harder to play against, just trying to create more for ourselves offensively."

The Bruins are 8-0-1 and allowing the fewest goals per game (1.56) so far.

"It's a team that, regardless of what game it is in the season, they always play their systems," Marner said. "They always play you hard. It's always a test when you come into this building."

ContentId(1.2030113): 'We need to play way hungrier': Leafs believe Boston will bring out their best

---

The penalty kill is also front of mind for the Leafs, who rank 26th in that department (74.2 per cent).

"We got to get our penalty kill going here," Marner said. "We're [giving up] way too many goals against, killing the mojo."

The team is experimenting with a number of new players while shorthanded, including Auston Matthews, Noah Gregor and rookie Matthew Knies. William Nylander is also getting shifts after playing sporadically on the penalty kill last season.

It will take time for guys to get comfortable, but Keefe isn't content.

"I'm already impatient on it," he said. "It's that important."

Marner started the season paired with Matthews on the second PK unit. Last week, he was moved back to the top pair with David Kampf.

"I feel like that's given us good starts to every kill," Keefe said. "It's just a matter of getting through the full two minutes. It's been a mix, quite honestly. A mix of some new guys, different guys slotting in and playing in different spots, and some of it is just execution for guys who have been here."

Gregor and Knies were the forwards on the ice when Arthur Kaliyev scored a power-play goal on Tuesday. Matthews was paired with Nylander during the game against the Kings.

The Leafs have allowed a power-play goal in six of nine games. Toronto ranked 12th in penalty-kill percentage last season (81.9).

ContentId(1.2030112): Keefe already impatient with Leafs PK; Marner: It's 'killing the mojo'

---

Tyler Bertuzzi will face the Bruins for the first time since leaving in free agency. He enjoyed getting to know Brad Marchand, who also plays an edgy style, during his brief time in Boston. What did he learn about him that he didn't know before?

"That he's a good guy," Bertuzzi said with a grin.

Bertuzzi feels like he's now better prepared to deal with Marchand's antics.

"I know he's just full of s--t now," Bertuzzi said. "He's probably going to try to do something tonight, but it's all in fun."

Will Bertuzzi try to turn the tables and get under Marchand's skin?

"We'll see," the Sudbury, Ont. native said. "He's pretty hard to get to. He's shifty out there."

ContentId(1.2030109): Bertuzzi prepared for Marchand's antics: 'I know he’s just full of s--t now'

---

Matt Poitras will play his 10th NHL game on Thursday. The Bruins are willing to burn the first year of the centre's entry-level contract.

"There's still no guarantees here the rest of the year," coach Jim Montgomery told reporters. "But we feel that the way he's progressed — that for the time being, he's going to be a Bruin and he's helping us win hockey games. That's the most important thing. He's still 19, so we're going to be cautious."

"I know about him a little bit," said Marner. "He's actually quite good friends with my brother-in-law and my wife's family, so I've been hearing about him a lot just from them. And, obviously, he's off to a great start and has played very well for this team, so it's great for him and kudos to him."

The Ajax, Ont. native has scored three goals and added two assists. The 2022 second-round pick is currently skating on the top line between Pavel Zacha and David Pastrnak.

Marner, who played with veterans James van Riemsdyk and Tyler Bozak as a rookie, isn't surprised to see a teenager succeeding on a top team.

"I think if you get placed with great wingers or great linemates and you have confidence in yourself to do something out there, I don't think it surprises too many people," he said. "It definitely doesn't surprise me. I always thought when you play with older people or guys that you might think are a little better ... you adjust pretty quick and get in a rhythm quicker."

ContentId(1.2030110): 'Kudos to him': Marner not surprised to see Poitras succeed with Bruins

---

Lines at Thursday's Leafs skate:

Jarnkrok - Matthews - Marner

Bertuzzi - Tavares - Nylander

Knies - Kampf - Domi

Gregor - Holmberg - Reaves

Rielly - Brodie

Giordano - Liljegren

Lagesson - Klingberg

Samsonov starts

Woll