Toronto Maple Leafs superstar Auston Matthews left Game 4 against the Boston Bruins after two periods and did not return.

Matthews, 26, has been hampered with an illness heading into the game and skated 14:16 with one shot before exiting the game.

The 6-foot-3 centre has a goal and three points in the playoffs after scoring 69 goals to win the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy in the regular season.

Matthews has 23 goals and 47 points in 53 career playoff games with the Maple Leafs.

Joseph Woll replaced goaltender Ilya Samsonov in net to start the third period in Game 4 against the Boston Bruins on Saturday night.

Samsonov, 27, allowed three goals and 16 shots through the first two periods and left with the Bruins up 3-0.

The 6-foot-3 net minder has started all four games in the series, allowing seven goals in three games.

Woll makes his first appearance in the series after going 12-11-1 in the regular season with a 2.94 goals-against average and .907 save percentage.

The 25-year-old net minder is 2-3-0 in his last five games and most recently allowed four goals in a 5-2 loss to the Florida Panthers in the second last game of the season.

Woll appeared in four games for the Maple Leafs in the playoffs last year, going 1-2 with a 2.43 GAA and .915 save percentage.