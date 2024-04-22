Toronto Maple Leafs star William Nylander skated with his teammates on Monday for the second straight day, but did not participate in line rushes.

The Maple Leafs will attempt to even their opening round series against the Boston Bruins Monday night in Game 2 at TD Garden.

Maple Leafs' Practice Lines - Mark Masters, TSN

F

Bertuzzi - Matthews - Domi

Knies - Tavares - Marner

Robertson - Holmberg - Jarnkrok

Dewar - Kampf - Reaves

Nylander, Gregor

D

Rielly - Lyubushkin

Benoit - McCabe

Edmundson - Liljegren

Giordano - Brodie

Webber - Timmins

Nylander missed the Maple Leafs' 5-1 opening loss on Saturday with an undisclosed injury after appearing in all 82 games in the regular season.

The 27-year-old winger, who also took part in an optional skate on Sunday, had a career season in 2023-24 with 40 goals and 98 points. Nylander signed an eight-year, $92 million extension in January.

The native of Sweden has 17 goals and 40 points in 50 career playoff games, including 14 games against the Bruins.