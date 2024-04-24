William Nylander was at the Toronto Maple Leafs' skate and took line rushes ahead of Wednesday's Game 3, while Auston Matthews was absent from the session, TSN's Mark Masters reports.

Nylander was on a line with Calle Jarnkrok and Pontus Holmberg, while Nick Robertson took Matthews' spot at centre on the top line, which Masters suggests means Matthews should be good to go Wednesday against the Boston Bruins.

Here were Toronto's full lines:

Bertuzzi - Robertson - Domi

Knies - Tavares - Marner

Jarnkrok - Holmberg - Nylander

Dewar - Kampf - Reaves

Gregor

Rielly - Lyubushkin

Benoit - McCabe

Edmundson - Liljegren

Giordano - Brodie

Samsonov (starts)

Woll

Jones

Matthews showed no indication of injury in Game 2, scoring the go-ahead goal in the third period as the Maple Leafs evened the series at one game apiece with a 3-2 win.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe has been coy with Nylander's status all throughout the first-round series as the winger has remained sidelined. Keefe saying once again Tuesday that Nylander was a "possibility" for Game 3. He used the same description ahead of Game 1.

"Obviously no update today, because not much happening for us here today except for getting ready to travel. But he's a possibility for us tomorrow, I guess, is all we would say," Keefe said.

After playing all 82 regular season games, Nylander missed his second straight contest Monday night as the Maple Leafs squeaked out a 3-2 Game 2 victory to even the series at one game apiece.

Keefe and the Leafs have not disclosed the type of injury Nylander is dealing with and have not issued any sort of indication for when he could return to game action. Nylander skated at both Sunday's optional and during Monday's morning skate, but did not take line rushes and stayed out for extra work with the Leafs' projected scratches.

The 27-year-old Swede had 40 goals and 58 assists for a career-best 98 points during the regular season without missing a game. Nylander has 17 goals and 40 points in 50 career playoff games, including 14 games against the Bruins.

After playing Game 3 Wednesday evening at Scotiabank Arena, the two teams will continue their series with Game 4 Saturday evening.