Jets sign goalie prospect DiVincentiis to entry-level contract
The Winnipeg Jets signed goalie prospect Domenic DiVincentiis to a three-year, entry-level contract on Wednesday.
The deal has an average annual value of $858,333 at the NHL level.
DiVincentiis was selected by the Jets in the seventh round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.
The 19-year-old native of Bolton, Ont., put together a great season with the Ontario Hockey League's North Bay Battalion in 2022-23, posting a 36-9-2 record with a 2.33 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage over 48 games.
In the playoffs, DiVincentiis led the Battalion to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Championship where they fell to the Peterborough Petes, recording a 2.41 GAA and a .926 SV% alongside a 11-6-3 record.
For his efforts, DiVincentiis was named OHL Goaltender of the Year and earned OHL First All-Star Team honours.