Morocco defender Noussair Mazraoui left Wednesday's 0-0 draw with Croatia with an apparent hip injury.

Mazraoui, 25, was showing signs of discomfort in the 60th minute while pointing to his midsection and signaled to the bench for a substitution.

He was then carried off the field on a stretcher.

The six-foot defender is the third Bayern Munich player to suffer an injury in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after France's left-back Lucas Hernandez ruptured his ACL during France's 4-1 victory over France on Tuesday and German winger Leroy Sane (knee) sidelined against Japan on Wednesday.

Mazraoui had two shots with one on target against Croatia on Wednesdy and has three assists in 11 matches with Bayern Munich this season.