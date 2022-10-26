1h ago
Report: Knicks pick up fourth-year option on Toppin
The New York Knicks have picked up the fourth-year option on forward Obi Toppin, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
TSN.ca Staff
NBA: Magic 102, Knicks 115
The New York Knicks have picked up the fourth-year option on forward Obi Toppin, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
The New York Knicks picked up the fourth-year option on forward Obi Toppin, sources tell ESPN.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 26, 2022
The 24-year-old is in his third season with the Knicks after being selected No. 8 overall in the 2020 NBA Draft out of Dayton.
Toppin has averaged 9.3 points and 3.7 rebounds while playing 16 minutes a night in three games so far this season. In 2021-22, Toppin scored 9.0 points a night while while grabbing 3.7 rebounds.
A native of Brooklyn, Toppin won the National College Player of the Year Award in 2020.
The Knicks (2-1) will be back in action Wednesday night when they host the Charlotte Hornets at Madison Square Garden.