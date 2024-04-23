SAGINAW, Mich. — Calem Mangone's goal at 9:24 of the third period snapped a 1-1 tie and lifted the Saginaw Spirit to a 3-1 victory over the visiting Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds in the seventh and deciding game of their second-round Ontario Hockey League playoff series.

Joey Willis and Matyas Sapovaliv (empty-netter) also scored for the Spirit, who outshot the Greyhounds 34-17 but had problems putting the puck past red-hot Greyhounds' goalie Charlie Schenkel.

Gavin Hayes scored for the Greyhounds, who won Game 6 on Sunday 5-0 to force the winner-take-all showdown.

The Spirit led 1-0 after 20 minutes and the teams were tied 1-1 heading into the third period at the Dow Event Center.

The Spirit went 0-for-3 on the power play, while the Greyhounds were 0-for-2.

POKE CHECKS: The Spirit are the host team for the 2024 Memorial Cup, which runs May 24 to June 2 at the Dow Event Center. The Spirit play the first game of the four-team tournament on May 24 against the WHL champion.

