Orioles claim OF Cameron off waivers from Tigers

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles claimed outfielder Daz Cameron off waivers from the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday.

Cameron hit .219 with a homer and eight RBIs in 21 games with Detroit last season. He also appeared in 98 games with Triple-A Toledo, batting .240 with 10 homers and 50 RBIs.

The waiver claim gives Baltimore 34 players on its 40-man roster.

The Orioles also turned down their $11 million option on right-hander Jordan Lyles, who gets a $1 million buyout.

Cameron was selected by Houston in the first round of the 2015 amateur draft. He was traded to Detroit in the 2017 deal that moved Justin Verlander to the Astros.

The 25-year-old Cameron made his big league debut in 2020. He is a .201 hitter with five homers and 24 RBIs in 73 career big league games.

___

