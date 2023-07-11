Ottawa Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said Tuesday he has spoken to Vladimir Tarasenko’s camp as the winger continues to look for a new team in free agency.

Speaking to TSN 1200 Ottawa, Dorion declined to comment further on the extent of talks with Tarasenko. He added, however, that the Senators would still like to improve their top-nine forward group.

Dorion - has talked to the Tarasenko camp and will leave it at that. — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) July 11, 2023

Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reported last week that the Senators were looking to sign Tarasenko once the team moved Alex DeBrincat. DeBrincat was traded on Sunday to the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for forward Dominik Kubalik, prospect Donovan Sebrango, and a conditional first-round pick and fourth-pick in 2024.

With DeBrincat, who was a due a salary of close to $9 million, now moved, the Senators have just over $5 million in cap space, according to CapFriendly.

Tarasenko split the 2022-23 season between the St. Louis Blues and New York Rangers, posting 18 goals and 32 assists in 69 games.

The Yaroslavl, Russia, native was acquired by the Rangers on Feb. 9.

The 31-year-old winger registered three goals and one assist in seven playoff games as the Rangers fell to the New Jersey Devils in the first round.

Tarasenko is coming off an eight-year, $60-million deal he signed with St. Louis in 2015.

Mandolese set to re-sign

Dorion added to TSN 1200 that the Senators have one imminent signing with restricted free-agent goaltender Kevin Mandolese set to re-sign with the club on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old goaltender appeared in three games with the Senators last season, going 1-2-0 with a .916 save percentage and a 3.29 goals-against average.

Dorion says Mandolese will be signed today. Still talking with RFAs Pinto and Sokolov. — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) July 11, 2023

Mandolese also saw time in the AHL with the Belleville Senators, going 6-8-3, and in the ECHL with the Allen Americans, posting a 5-1-0 record.

He was drafted by the Senators in the sixth round in 2018.

On the teams other restricted free agents, Dorion said talks continue with Shane Pinto and Egor Sokolov.