Sens' Kastelic happy to see his hard work in off-season pay off with two-year extension

The Ottawa Senators signed forward Mark Kastelic to a two-year contract extension on Thursday.

The deal will carry an average annual value of $835,000 for Kastelic, who was scheduled for restricted free agency next summer.

Kastelic, 23, has two goals in six games this season, his second with the Senators. He had two goals and four points in 16 games after making his NHL debut with Ottawa last season.

"Mark has worked tirelessly to earn all that has come his way since being a late round draft pick three years ago," general manager Pierre Dorion said. "He's reliable, competitive, takes exceptional pride in his conditioning and routinely showcases a willingness to take on any challenge. He's set a very good example for the young players and prospects throughout the organization."

Kastelic was selected by the Senators in the fifth round of the 2019 NHL Draft.