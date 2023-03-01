Pak, Yaun tied at 10-under after 36 holes at Mission Inn

HOWEY-IN-THE-HILLS, Florida— Americans John Pak and Jonathan Yaun continue to impress at the second PGA TOUR Canada Qualifier at Mission Inn Resort and Club’s El Campeon Course. Wednesday, Pak finished his second round with a 6-under 66, while Yaun fashioned a 4-under 68, and the duo finds itself tied for the top spot after 36 holes. They are at 10-under, holding a three-stroke advantage as they head into the third day.

Starting on No. 10, Pak made three birdies and an eagle in his first nine holes to take the pressure off as he headed into the more-difficult front nine. There, he finished with a bogey and two more birdies before shooting a string of pars to close out his round.

“I just try to keep it simple; go back to the basics,” Pak explained. “(I tried to) make sure my alignment was good with my irons and putts. It’s a long tournament, so I will try to get as much rest as I can after the rounds and keep it as simple as possible.”

Pak, the former top-ranked PGA TOUR University player and a star at Florida State, tied for the low round of the tournament, with his 66, tying Yaun from the opening round. Yaun had to switch caddies today, as his older sister, Catherine, who unexpectedly caddied for him in the opening round, had to catch a flight for her return to Germany. On Wednesday, Yaun, a current Liberty University senior, enlisted the help of his best friend, Joseph Dougherty. The two grew up together, having played a lot of golf at Mission Inn and throughout their amateur golf careers.

“I’m just having so much fun,” Yaun said. “Today went well. We stuck to the game plan, and for the most part we were able to keep it on fairways and greens. I maybe could have made a couple more putts today, but I stayed patient, and it was really cool to have [Joseph] on the bag.”

Tied for third, three strokes behind, are Americans Brian Richey and Cole Bradley, along with Canadian Thomas Giroux.