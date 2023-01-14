Kane to return to Blackhawks' lineup vs. Kraken

Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane is set to return to the lineup Saturday night against the red-hot Seattle Kraken after missing the last three games with a lower-body injury.

Patrick Kane says he's playing tonight. — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) January 14, 2023

Kane suffered the injury on Jan. 3 against the Tampa Bay Lightning and hasn't played since.

The 34-year-old former first-overall pick has scored seven goals with 20 assists over 37 games with the Blackhawks this season, his 16th year with the club.

Chicago is tied with the Columbus Blue Jackets for last in the NHL with 26 points through 40 games.