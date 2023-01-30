Mahomes, Chiefs look to cap five years of dominance vs. Eagles in Super Bowl LVII

Sanchez: 'Eagles are better in most areas but they don't have Patrick Mahomes'

At Super Bowl LVII in Arizona, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs look to cap one of the most dominant five-year stretches in the history of the NFL when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Watch and stream coverage of Super Bowl Sunday on CTV, TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App, beginning at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT.

Since naming Mahomes their starter in 2018, the Chiefs have won 74 regular season and playoff games, tied with the 2014-18 New England Patriots for the second most in a five-year span. With a win on Feb. 12, the Chiefs would join the 2003-07 Patriots (77) as the only NFL teams to win 75 games over a five-year span.



Most Wins in 5-Year Span Including Playoffs in NFL History Years Team Wins 2003-07 New England Patriots 77 2018-22 Kansas City Chiefs 74 2014-18 New England Patriots 74

Mahomes eyes history

Mahomes would also cement his personal playoff legacy if he is able to capture his second Super Bowl title. With Sunday’s AFC Championship win over the Cincinnati Bengals, the 27-year-old improved to 10-3 in his playoff career, tying him with Hall of Famer Troy Aikman and former Pittsburgh Steeler Ben Roethlisberger as one of only four quarterbacks to win 10 games in their first five playoff appearances. Tom Brady (12) is the only quarterback to win more than 10 games over their first five postseason appearances.

Mahomes has advanced to at least the AFC Championship game in all his five seasons as a starter.



Most Wins in First 5 Playoff Appearances - Starting QBs in NFL History Name Wins Tom Brady 12 Patrick Mahomes 10 Troy Aikman 10 Ben Roethlisberger 10

Despite losing superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill in the offseason, the Chiefs continued their dominance of the AFC, finishing 14-3, locking up the No. 1 seed for the fourth time in the past five years and reaching the Super Bowl for the third time in the past four years.

"Who would have thought this at the beginning of the year?" Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said. "We had a lot of new faces."

After avenging last season’s AFC Championship loss to the Bengals, Mahomes said he now knows how much work it takes to sustain success in the NFL as he attempts to join the elite class of just 12 quarterbacks who have won multiple Super Bowl titles.

"I won MVP and I won the Super Bowl and I thought that's how it went," he said. "Now that I've experienced failure, I know how much hard work and daily grind it takes."