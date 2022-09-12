Lakers lower the boom on Thunder in Mann Cup, cut series deficit with win

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — The Peterborough Lakers have won the Mann Cup three consecutive times, so the Langley Thunder knew the best was yet to come from Ontario's senior A lacrosse squad after dropping the first two games of the championship series to the visiting B.C. squad.

The Lakers spotted the Thunder a 3-2 first period lead in Game 3 on Monday, but then outscored the visitors 10-3 the rest of the way to post a 12-6 victory in front of 3,157 spectators at the Memorial Centre.

Game 4 in the best-of-seven series will be played Wednesday. Langley won Game 1 on Friday 16-11 and went up 2-0 with a 15-14 win in double overtime on Saturday.

Holden Cattoni had an eight-point night for the Lakers, including five goals. Taite Cattoni had three goals and an assist, while Joe Resetarits had two goals and three assists.

Scoring singles for the Lakers were Paul Dawson and Matt Gilray.

Connor Robinson had two goals for the Thunder, with singles chipped in by Curtis Dickson, Robert Church, Dane Dobbie and Dylan Kinnear.

Peterborough outshot Langley 49-41.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 12, 2022.