PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — The PGA Tour is merging two of its third-tier circuits.

PGA Tour Canada and PGA Tour Latinoamérica will combine to become the PGA Tour Americas in February. The new tour will consist of 16 events held across Latin America, Canada and the United States from February through September.

The top 10 finishers on the season-long points list will earn Korn Ferry Tour membership for the following season.

“As we build on the rich golf history across Latin America and Canada, we are thrilled about PGA Tour Americas and the role this tour will play in preparing players for the next step in their professional golf journey,” said Alex Baldwin, who oversees PGA Tour Americas, the Korn Ferry Tour, PGA Tour Q-School presented by Korn Ferry and PGA Tour University.

“PGA Tour Americas will be an extremely competitive tour aimed at identifying, developing and transitioning top-performing players to the next level as they ascend through the ranks and strive to reach the highest level of professional golf, the PGA Tour.”

The PGA TOUR Americas season will begin in February with the Latin America Swing, which will conclude in May.

The top 60 players from the Latin America Swing will then qualify for the North America Swing.

Members will compete in Canada and the United States from June through September in an effort to finish in the top 10 on the season-long points list and earn Korn Ferry Tour membership for the following season.

There will also be numerous performance benefits available on PGA Tour Americas. Five conditional Korn Ferry Tour cards are available to the top two finishers in the Latin America Swing and the top three performers from the North America Swing, in the event those individuals do not finish in the top 10 on the final PGA Tour Americas Points List.

The 2024 PGA Tour Americas schedule will be announced in September.

Finalized details regarding eligibility — including the priority ranking — as well as purses and points distribution, will be announced closer to the 2024 PGA TOUR Americas season beginning in February 2024.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2023.