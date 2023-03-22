PGA TOUR Canada announces 2023 Fortinet Cup schedule

TORONTO, Canada—PGA TOUR Canada announced its 2023 schedule Wednesday, featuring a calendar of 10 tournaments that begins in June and concludes in September. After a successful inaugural Fortinet Cup season, this marks the second year of the competition that rewards top points-earners during the PGA TOUR Canada season.

“We couldn’t have been more pleased with our 2022 season. Introducing the Fortinet Cup was so fulfilling for everybody associated with PGA TOUR Canada, and it was extremely gratifying to again team with long-time partners and venues while also welcoming new communities, golf courses and partners. It’s with a significant amount of pride that we present this new schedule,” said PGA TOUR Canada Executive Director Scott Pritchard. “We’ve put together a strong group of tournaments in conjunction with our partners, sponsors and host organizations, and while our season is still a few months away, we can’t wait to get underway.”

“Fortinet is excited to once again welcome our community of customers and partners to a season-long Fortinet Cup in Canada. Our first year sponsoring PGA TOUR Canada was an unqualified success, with more than 600 technology leaders sharing insights and a first-class golf experience,” said Marc Asturias, Vice President of Marketing and Government Vertical at Fortinet Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean. “We’re a company with a long track record of key investments in Canada over the last 20 years as its top cybersecurity platform vendor. Making the investments needed across Canada has been critical—to showcase the talents of these early-in-their-careers professional golfers, positively impact communities and local nonprofits across the Tour and bring value to our business customers and partners.”

Following six Qualifying Tournaments that lead up to the regular season, PGA TOUR Canada will begin its season June 12-18, at the Royal Beach Victoria Open at Uplands Golf Club in British Columbia’s capital city.

The next week, June 19-25, the Tour travels to Waskesiu, Saskatchewan, for the Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open. The third tournament in three weeks is the ATB Classic in Edmonton, moving to a course that is a PGA TOUR Canada venue for the first time—Northern Bear Golf Club.

The Tour will have a one-week break before players visit Quebec, for the Quebec Open at Golf Château Bromont on July 10-16. This is Golf Château Bromont’s inaugural year hosting a PGA TOUR Canada tournament. The Commissionaires Ottawa Open at Eagle Creek Golf Club in the capital city’s suburb of Dunrobin is the next week, July 17-23.

The third of four tournaments in a month-long stretch of golf is the venerable Osprey Valley Open presented by Votorantim Cimentos CBM Aggregates at TPC Toronto in Caledon, Ontario, on July 24-30. This will be the fourth playing of the tournament at the only TPC facility in Canada. The four-tournament stretch concludes with a return to Windsor, Ontario, for the Windsor Championship at Ambassador Golf Club July 31-August 6.

As the end of the season approaches, the Tour will observe a scheduled two-week break, the season concluding with three consecutive tournaments. Players will travel to Winnipeg, Minnesota in the U.S. and then end in Calgary.

“We feel there is a good pacing to the tournaments, our breaks coming at strategic times, allowing the players to regroup and recharge at critical points during the season,” Pritchard added.

The CentrePort Canada Railpark Manitoba Open, the 2022 PGA TOUR Canada Tournament of the Year, is again set for Southwood Golf and Country Club on August 21-27. After making history in 2022 as the first tournament outside Canada to host an official event, the CRMC Championship presented by Gertens will again be at Cragun’s Conference and Golf Resort in Brainerd, Minnesota.

The following week, the Tour’s ninth season ends, with the limited-field Fortinet Cup Championship, moving to a new home at Country Hills Golf Club in Calgary for its final event. The top-60 players on the Fortinet Cup standings following the CRMC Championship will be eligible to compete. Country Hills has previously hosted PGA TOUR Canada tournaments four times. In addition, the winner of the Fortinet Cup Championship will earn a berth in the PGA TOUR’s Fortinet Championship played in California later this year.

“All nine of our full-field tournaments are crucial as they lead to the Fortinet Cup Championship. Returning to a familiar spot—Country Hills Golf Club—is an exciting turn of events for the conclusion of our year as we crown a Player of the Year and send off five players to the Korn Ferry Tour for the 2024 season,” Pritchard continued. “PGA TOUR Canada has grown immensely since it began in 2013, and I am constantly amazed and impressed at the level of play and abilities of our players. The fact they are going on to success on the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR should come as a surprise to no one."