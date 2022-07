TOTTENHAM, Ontario—After traversing across the country—from Victoria to Edmonton to Saskatchewan to Prince Edward Island to Caledon—PGA TOUR Canada moves just 35 kilometers down the road this week, staying in the general Toronto metro area.



The Sotheby’s International Realty Canada Ontario Open is set for Thursday through Sunday at the Woodington Lake Golf Club (Legends Course). Last week’s Osprey Valley Open was played at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley.

“Being in the same city is awesome, and I think it just allowed us an opportunity on Sunday night and a little bit [Monday], as well, to explore the city, see what it has to offer and kind of get away from golf for a second,” said Jacob Solomon, who tied for fifth place last week. “So, yeah, it’s nice to be here again—same rental car and just comfortable with the conditions. I think it helps a lot.”

Solomon is coming off a season-best performance. He finished three shots behind Danny Walker and Cooper Musselman Sunday.

“Last week was a great feeling to get in the mix, obviously. Anytime you're contending on Sunday and getting the adrenaline going, it’s really cool,” Solomon said. “I just managed my golf super well. (My) putter got hot the first couple days, and unfortunately just fell a little short on the last nine holes with one birdie one, one bogey.”

While acknowledging he really couldn't get any putts to go down in the final stretch, Solomon is taking a similar mindset about this week’s tournament, in general.

“Just try to get in contention early and stay there,” said Solomon, a former star at Auburn.

Walker won at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley in a playoff over Musselman. There has yet to be a repeat champion on PGA TOUR Canada this season, causing a bit of logjam in the Fortinet Cup standings. Walker leads the overall points lead, with 620, but is followed is closely followed by the three other 2022 champions: Wil Bateman (ATB Classic; 591), Brian Carlson (Prince Edward Island Open; 562) and Scott Stevens (Royal Beach Victoria Open; 519).

This week’s venue provides a change of pace for the competitors. Solomon noted the differences between Woodington Lake and TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley, explaining that the conditions are pretty soft. Tee shots are a little bit tight and the really thick rough could be penalizing. Fairways, thus, are at a premium, as is hitting the right spots on the greens.

The Rundown

DATES: July 28-31, 2022

OFFICIAL NAME: Sotheby’s International Realty Canada Ontario Open

HASHTAGS: #FortinetCup

SCHEDULE: Sixth of 11 official events of the 2022 PGA TOUR Canada season

VENUE: Woodington Lake Golf Club (Legend course)

PAR/YARDS: 71 (36-35), 6,863

POINTS LIST: Winner earns 500 points

PURSE MONEY: (Canadian) $200,000 (winner claims Canadian $36,000)

CUT: Top 60 professional (and ties, plus any amateurs inside the top-60)